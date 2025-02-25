Left Menu

Supreme Court Concludes Plea on Rakesh Asthana's Appointment

The Supreme Court has closed a plea challenging Rakesh Asthana's 2021 appointment as Delhi police commissioner. The legal question regarding the applicability of top court guidelines to this appointment remains open. The debate centers on whether such guidelines apply to IPS officers from AGMUT cadre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:10 IST
The Supreme Court closed a plea on Tuesday questioning the 2021 appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi police commissioner, acknowledging that Asthana has now retired.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh has left unresolved the question of whether previous guidelines on police director general appointments apply to Delhi's police commissioner appointments.

The decision comes amid discussions on whether the Supreme Court's established guidelines should influence appointments involving IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre, with the intention to revisit the issue if irregularities are detected in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

