Supreme Court Concludes Plea on Rakesh Asthana's Appointment

The Supreme Court closed a plea on Tuesday questioning the 2021 appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi police commissioner, acknowledging that Asthana has now retired.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh has left unresolved the question of whether previous guidelines on police director general appointments apply to Delhi's police commissioner appointments.

The decision comes amid discussions on whether the Supreme Court's established guidelines should influence appointments involving IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre, with the intention to revisit the issue if irregularities are detected in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)