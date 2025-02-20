High Court Postpones Rakesh Rathor's Bail Plea in Sexual Exploitation Case

The Allahabad High Court, Lucknow bench, has deferred the bail plea of Congress MP Rakesh Rathor, accused of sexual exploitation, until February 24. The postponement was due to time constraints when Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan presided over the case on Thursday.

Previously, on January 29, the same court denied Rathor's anticipatory bail, resulting in his arrest and subsequent remand to judicial custody. Rathor was taken into custody during a press conference on January 30, following a rejected bail plea at an MP/MLA court in Sitapur a week earlier.

The allegations against Rathor arise from a complaint by a woman alleging four years of sexual exploitation under marriage and political career promises. Since his arrest, Rathor has been held at Sitapur District Jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)