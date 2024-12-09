Left Menu

Kylian Mbappe: Commitment Amid Challenges in Football's Elite

Kylian Mbappe reaffirms his dedication to the French national team despite recent omissions. The Real Madrid forward respects coach Deschamps' decisions and highlights the toll of a grueling football schedule. Mbappe remains committed to performing at the highest level amid struggles both personally and with Real Madrid.

Despite recent absences from the squad, Kylian Mbappe has reiterated his commitment to the French national team. In an interview with Canal+ on Sunday, the football superstar emphasized his unchanging dedication to his national team and respect for the decisions of coach Didier Deschamps.

The 25-year-old has not played for France since early September in the Nations League but remains supportive of Deschamps' choices. The Les Bleus captain, now with Real Madrid, expressed disappointment over the Spanish club's challenging season start but remains focused on future performances.

Mbappe voiced concerns over the demanding football schedule, comparing it to the NBA's longer breaks. His experiences during Euro 2024, including playing with a broken nose, highlight the physical toll on elite players. Mbappe's passion for France is unwavering, despite the exhaustion he faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

