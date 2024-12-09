Left Menu

Syrian Soccer’s Historic Rebrand Amid Regime Change

Syrian rebels toppled President Bashar al-Assad's regime, prompting a change in the national soccer team's kit and logo color from red to green. The soccer federation announced the change as a historic move away from corruption, following the rebels' unopposed seizure of Damascus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 05:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 05:00 IST
Syrian Soccer’s Historic Rebrand Amid Regime Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following the unopposed seizure of Damascus by Syrian rebels, President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia, ending a 13-year civil war that dismantled his family's six-decade rule.

In the aftermath, the Syrian soccer federation made a significant announcement, changing the national team's kit and logo from red to green.

This transformation was hailed as the first major reform in Syrian sports history, marking a new era devoid of nepotism and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024