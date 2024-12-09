Syrian Soccer’s Historic Rebrand Amid Regime Change
Syrian rebels toppled President Bashar al-Assad's regime, prompting a change in the national soccer team's kit and logo color from red to green. The soccer federation announced the change as a historic move away from corruption, following the rebels' unopposed seizure of Damascus.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 05:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 05:00 IST
Following the unopposed seizure of Damascus by Syrian rebels, President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia, ending a 13-year civil war that dismantled his family's six-decade rule.
In the aftermath, the Syrian soccer federation made a significant announcement, changing the national team's kit and logo from red to green.
This transformation was hailed as the first major reform in Syrian sports history, marking a new era devoid of nepotism and corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors
Coach Calls for Change in NZ Rugby's Overseas Player Ban
Shreyas Iyer: The IPL Game-Changer
Delhi Nyay Yatra: Congress Leaders Hit the Streets for Change
Showdown in Islamabad: Protests, Politics, and the Path to Change