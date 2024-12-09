Following the unopposed seizure of Damascus by Syrian rebels, President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia, ending a 13-year civil war that dismantled his family's six-decade rule.

In the aftermath, the Syrian soccer federation made a significant announcement, changing the national team's kit and logo from red to green.

This transformation was hailed as the first major reform in Syrian sports history, marking a new era devoid of nepotism and corruption.

