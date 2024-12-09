Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka Triumphs as WTA Player of the Year

Aryna Sabalenka was named WTA Player of the Year, marking her first time receiving the award. She won the Australian and U.S. Opens in 2024, finishing the year as No. 1. Other accolades went to Emma Navarro as Most Improved and Paula Badosa as Comeback Player. Sabalenka overtook Iga Swiatek in rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stpetersburgh | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:19 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka has clinched the prestigious WTA Player of the Year award for the first time, following a blockbuster season that saw her win two Grand Slam titles.

The 26-year-old tennis star excelled with remarkable performances in the Australian and U.S. Opens, culminating in a year-end No. 1 ranking.

Additional awards included Emma Navarro as Most Improved Player, Paula Badosa taking the Comeback Player title, and Lulu Sun emerging as Newcomer of the Year.

