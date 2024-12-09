Aryna Sabalenka Triumphs as WTA Player of the Year

Aryna Sabalenka has clinched the prestigious WTA Player of the Year award for the first time, following a blockbuster season that saw her win two Grand Slam titles.

The 26-year-old tennis star excelled with remarkable performances in the Australian and U.S. Opens, culminating in a year-end No. 1 ranking.

Additional awards included Emma Navarro as Most Improved Player, Paula Badosa taking the Comeback Player title, and Lulu Sun emerging as Newcomer of the Year.

(With inputs from agencies.)