India's Path to Sporting Glory by 2036: A Visionary Strategy Unveiled

India is setting its sights on becoming a sporting superpower by 2036. Spearheaded by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the plan involves grassroots development, governance enhancements, and a supportive ecosystem to foster young talent into professional athletes.

The government has submitted a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee and is focusing on initiatives like the Khelo India Games. Mandaviya highlights the importance of identifying and nurturing talent through district sports schools and competitions.

A key component is the optimal utilization of existing sports infrastructure across sectors. Mandaviya stresses promoting the Fit India Movement in schools and hosting international events to bolster the country's sports culture, ultimately targeting success in the 2036 Olympics.

