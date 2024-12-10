Left Menu

India's Path to Sporting Glory by 2036: A Visionary Strategy Unveiled

India aims to become a sporting powerhouse by 2036 through grassroots development, improved governance, and a thriving ecosystem. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasizes talent identification and nurturing via the Khelo India Games. The strategy includes optimal use of sports infrastructure and fostering a culture of sports in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is setting its sights on becoming a sporting superpower by 2036. Spearheaded by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the plan involves grassroots development, governance enhancements, and a supportive ecosystem to foster young talent into professional athletes.

The government has submitted a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee and is focusing on initiatives like the Khelo India Games. Mandaviya highlights the importance of identifying and nurturing talent through district sports schools and competitions.

A key component is the optimal utilization of existing sports infrastructure across sectors. Mandaviya stresses promoting the Fit India Movement in schools and hosting international events to bolster the country's sports culture, ultimately targeting success in the 2036 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

