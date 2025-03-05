Para Athletes Set to Shine: Khelo India Para Games 2025

The second edition of the Khelo India Para Games (KIPG) is poised to welcome around 1230 para athletes, including international competitors, to its vibrant event scheduled from March 20 to 27.

Esteemed venues like the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and IG Stadium complex will host thrilling competitions across six disciplines: para archery, para athletics, para badminton, para powerlifting, para shooting, and para table tennis. Top performers from prestigious events like the 2024 Paris Paralympics and 2022 Asian Para Games are set to compete.

Among the highlighted athletes are Paralympic gold winners such as Harvinder Singh in archery, Dharambir in club throw, and Praveen Kumar in high jump. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised these athletes as inspirations, expressing confidence in the remarkable performances anticipated at the KIPG.

(With inputs from agencies.)