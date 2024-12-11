Left Menu

Scottie Scheffler Makes History: Third Consecutive PGA Tour Player of the Year Award

Scottie Scheffler has been named the PGA Tour Player of the Year for the third consecutive time, achieving what only Tiger Woods had done before. Scheffler's 2024 victories include seven PGA Tour events, the FedExCup, and an Olympic gold. He maintained his top ranking throughout the season.

Scottie Scheffler has clinched the PGA Tour Player of the Year award for a remarkable third straight year, becoming the first to achieve this feat since Tiger Woods. His 2024 season highlights include seven PGA Tour wins, a Masters victory, an Olympic gold medal, and the season-long FedExCup title.

Scheffler's dominance on the greens was undisputed, with 16 top-10 finishes out of 19 starts, and he retained the world number one ranking without missing a single cut. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan lauded Scheffler's historic season, culminating in his first FedExCup title and third Jack Nicklaus Award.

The results of the award, determined by peer votes, saw Scheffler securing 91% of the votes against nominees Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy. The 28-year-old also celebrated personal milestones, welcoming his first child, a son named Bennett, with his wife Meredith in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

