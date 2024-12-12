Bihar Unveils Plans for World-Class Moin-ul-Haq Stadium Revamp

In a significant move to elevate Bihar's sporting infrastructure, the state government has transferred the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium to the Bihar Cricket Association. The stadium is set to be refurbished into a modern, multi-sport complex capable of seating 40,000 spectators, at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore.

The comprehensive development will include 76 corporate boxes, VIP seating for 250, and facilities such as a badminton court, volleyball court, swimming pool, hotel, and players' hostel. Construction is scheduled to commence early next year with a completion target set for 2027, offering state-of-the-art amenities for sports enthusiasts.

Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Kumar Tiwari welcomed the state's decision and assured swift progress on the project, which aims to provide a world-class venue for international matches. The state government has also waived a significant land registry fee to facilitate the development.

(With inputs from agencies.)