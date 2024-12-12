Swedish Prosecutors Drop High-Profile Rape Investigation
Swedish prosecutors have terminated a rape investigation concerning an incident involving soccer star Kylian Mbappe during his visit to Stockholm in October. The lead investigator cited insufficient evidence as the reason for closing the case. Although Mbappe was rumored as the suspect, his legal team denied these claims.
Swedish prosecutors announced the closure of a rape investigation associated with soccer star Kylian Mbappe's recent visit to Stockholm.
Lead investigator Marina Chirakova explained that the probe was halted due to insufficient evidence regarding an incident at the Swedish capital's hotel.
While officials never formally named the suspect, reports from some Swedish media outlets implied it was Real Madrid striker Mbappe. His legal team refuted these allegations.
