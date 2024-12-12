Left Menu

UCI Mulls Ban on Carbon Monoxide Rebreathing in Cycling

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is considering banning the controversial use of carbon monoxide rebreathing by athletes. The method came under scrutiny after its use was reported during the Tour de France. Health concerns and insufficient knowledge about long-term effects drive the potential ban, with some exceptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aigle | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is poised to ban the contentious carbon monoxide rebreathing technique employed by athletes to enhance their performances.

On Thursday, UCI officials announced that a ban, motivated by health considerations, will be evaluated during its management committee's meeting in France from January 31 to February 1.

The use of carbon monoxide gained attention during the Tour de France when multiple teams were reported to have inhaled the toxic gas, as per cycling website Escape Collective. While it aids lung oxygen diffusion monitoring and hemoglobin mass measurement, health risks necessitate reconsideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

