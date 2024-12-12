UCI Mulls Ban on Carbon Monoxide Rebreathing in Cycling

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is poised to ban the contentious carbon monoxide rebreathing technique employed by athletes to enhance their performances.

On Thursday, UCI officials announced that a ban, motivated by health considerations, will be evaluated during its management committee's meeting in France from January 31 to February 1.

The use of carbon monoxide gained attention during the Tour de France when multiple teams were reported to have inhaled the toxic gas, as per cycling website Escape Collective. While it aids lung oxygen diffusion monitoring and hemoglobin mass measurement, health risks necessitate reconsideration.

