Cricket Fans Buzz with Anticipation for Australia-India Brisbane Showdown

Cricket fever grips fans as Australia and India gear up for the third Test at Brisbane Cricket Ground, set to commence on December 14. Enthusiasts are eager, with strong performances anticipated from both sides.

The series so far has been a rollercoaster, with Australia bouncing back from a heavy defeat in Perth to secure a decisive 10-wicket win. Stellar contributions from Australia's Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Travis Head were pivotal. Meanwhile, India holds an advantage recalling their historic 2021 win at the same venue.

Local fans share mixed sentiments. While some express concern over India's bowling strength against a strong Australian lineup, others remain hopeful for India, led by stellar names like Virat Kohli. With both teams known for their competitive spirit, the upcoming Test promises gripping cricket action.

(With inputs from agencies.)