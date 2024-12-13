Left Menu

Indian Golfers Shine in Global Q-School Showdown

Amandeep Drall, Avani Prashanth, and other Indian golfers are gearing up for the Final Stage of Lalla Aicha Q-School after successful Pre-qualifiers. The competition will take place in Marrakech, featuring five rounds over two courses. Sneha Singh impressed with a tied fourth finish among Indian participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marrakech | Updated: 13-12-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Morocco

In a display of exceptional talent, Indian golfers Amandeep Drall and Avani Prashanth are all set to compete in the Final Stage of Lalla Aicha Q-School. Following a triumphant pre-qualifier round, six Indian women golfers will vie for top honors.

The concluding stage of this prestigious event is slated to commence next week. Participants will tackle five rounds across two esteemed courses: Royal Golf Marrakech and Al Maaden Golf Marrakech, from December 16 to 20.

Sneha Singh delivered India's standout performance, finishing tied fourth, while Vidhatri Urs showed promise with an early lead at Samanah Club. The international field also witnessed remarkable performances from Annika Borrelli, Amelia Garvey, and Darcey Harry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

