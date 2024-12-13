Wild Card Wonders: Wawrinka Leads the Charge at Australian Open

Stan Wawrinka, a three-time major champion in tennis, headlines the nine wild-card entries announced for the upcoming Australian Open in January.

Joining him at the renowned Melbourne Park will be local talents such as Tristan Schoolkate, Li Tu, and others, as revealed by Tennis Australia.

Wawrinka, who won the Australian Open in 2014, expressed his gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to compete yet again at the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)