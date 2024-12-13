Left Menu

Shubman Gill Sets Sights on Strong Start for India Against Australia

Shubman Gill emphasizes the importance of posting a big first innings score ahead of India's third Test against Australia. With the series tied 1-1, the team has formulated plans for a pivotal match at the Gabba. Gill acknowledges recent struggles with low scores and views the series as now a three-match contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:53 IST
Shubman Gill, the promising India batter, has stressed the crucial need to deliver a hefty first innings score as the team gears up for the third Test against Australia. Discussing the strategy, each batter has crafted a personal plan to achieve that goal at Brisbane's renowned Gabba.

Despite missing the opening Test due to a finger injury, Gill impressed with brief cameo performances of 31 and 28 runs during the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide, which India lost by ten wickets.

Emphasizing the importance of a strong start, Gill mentioned that recent underwhelming performances with several low scores were acknowledged within the squad. Viewing the series as a fresh three-match contest with the score at 1-1, India are poised to seize the advantage by winning this fixture. Gill also addressed the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma at optional training, explaining that Sharma had already committed significant practice time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

