Gabbard Challenges UK-Apple Backdoor Demand

Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, has voiced significant concerns about a reported demand by the British government for Apple to create backdoor access to cloud data. Such a demand, according to Gabbard, would severely infringe upon the privacy and civil liberties of American citizens.

Gabbard's concerns were detailed in a response to Congress members concerning the issue, highlighting the potential international ramifications of a foreign government's pressure on a US technology company. There are fears that such demands could challenge the intelligence-sharing agreements between the US and its allies, particularly amid ongoing tensions.

Apple recently ceased offering an advanced data protection feature in the UK. This move followed secretive demands from British security, reported by The Washington Post, that Apple provide access to encrypted cloud data. Gabbard has called for a review of the demands and is seeking discussions with UK officials to find a security and civil rights balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)