Left Menu

Thomas Tuchel's Historic First Draw as England Coach

Thomas Tuchel, the first German to coach England's national football team, witnessed his team's draw for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. They will face Serbia, Albania, Latvia, and Andorra in qualifying group stage matches starting in September. His tenure begins January as England aims for 2026 World Cup glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:19 IST
Thomas Tuchel's Historic First Draw as England Coach
Thomas Tuchel
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In an unprecedented moment for English football, Thomas Tuchel, freshly appointed as the national team's coach, attended his first official engagement at FIFA headquarters. His England team, grouped with Serbia, Albania, Latvia, and Andorra, sets forth on an ambitious journey towards the 2026 World Cup.

Tuchel, taking on the mantle as the first German to helm the English side, begins his work in January. Scheduled matches commence in September for England's group, a pivotal step in a campaign that sees Europe vying for 16 spots in the World Cup hosted by North America.

The road to the World Cup heightens the anticipation for Tuchel's strategic prowess, promising new dynamics in world football. Notably, as geopolitics mirror sport, Russia remains sidelined due to its exclusion from international meets post its 2022 incursion into Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024