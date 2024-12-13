In an unprecedented moment for English football, Thomas Tuchel, freshly appointed as the national team's coach, attended his first official engagement at FIFA headquarters. His England team, grouped with Serbia, Albania, Latvia, and Andorra, sets forth on an ambitious journey towards the 2026 World Cup.

Tuchel, taking on the mantle as the first German to helm the English side, begins his work in January. Scheduled matches commence in September for England's group, a pivotal step in a campaign that sees Europe vying for 16 spots in the World Cup hosted by North America.

The road to the World Cup heightens the anticipation for Tuchel's strategic prowess, promising new dynamics in world football. Notably, as geopolitics mirror sport, Russia remains sidelined due to its exclusion from international meets post its 2022 incursion into Ukraine.

