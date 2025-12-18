Left Menu

Parliament Erupts: Allegations of Corruption Stir Albanian Politics

Albanian lawmakers clashed with police inside parliament amid corruption allegations against Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku. Opposition members demanded evidence against Balluku, who faces accusations related to infrastructure projects. The Special Prosecution Office seeks Balluku's arrest, with a parliamentary vote expected soon. Balluku denies the allegations, claiming cooperation with officials.

Amid rising tensions over corruption allegations, Albanian parliament descended into chaos as opposition lawmakers clashed with police on Thursday. The discord stemmed from accusations targeting Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku and other officials, leading to an uproar that saw flares being lit and water thrown at the speaker.

Opposition leader Sali Berisha emphasized the need for legal transparency, insisting that the parliament must exclude officials involved in corruption. The demands were directed at revealing the formal charges against Balluku, who has been accused by the Special Prosecution Office of engaging in corrupt activities benefiting infrastructure companies.

As the ruling party holds a decisive majority, the legislature is slated to vote shortly on Balluku's arrest requested by the prosecution. Balluku, accused of facilitating unfair practices in projects like the Tirana ring road, dismisses the allegations as falsehoods and pledges to cooperate with judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

