Intense Showdown Begins: India vs. Australia Test Match

The highly anticipated third Test match between India and Australia commenced with Australia scoring 28 runs without any loss. Usman Khawaja is leading the team with 19 runs, while Nathan McSweeney is at 4, under the bowling of Indian players Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 14-12-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 11:59 IST
The much-awaited third Test match between cricketing giants India and Australia kickstarted today with an intriguing first day.

Australia, opting to bat first, made a cautious start, managing to score 28 runs for no loss in 13.2 overs. Usman Khawaja, demonstrating form, stands at 19 not out, while newcomer Nathan McSweeney offered steady support at 4 not out.

Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep made strategic attempts to break through Australia's opening pairs. While Bumrah and Siraj held economic spells, Deep delivered precise lengths, keeping Australia's batsmen vigilant. Cricket enthusiasts are set for an exciting contest as the match progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

