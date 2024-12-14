Left Menu

Rain Plays Spoilsport, Khawaja and McSweeney Shine in Limited Play

The first day of the third Test between Australia and India was disrupted by rain, allowing only 13.2 overs of play. Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney showed resilience against Indian bowlers, particularly Jasprit Bumrah. Australia scored 28 without loss, with weather conditions hinting at continued interruptions.

Updated: 14-12-2024 12:09 IST
The much-anticipated third Test between Australia and India witnessed limited action as persistent rain allowed just 13.2 overs on the opening day. Despite the weather interruptions, Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney demonstrated solid defense against India's bowling attack, managing to score 28 runs without losing a wicket.

With the gloomy Brisbane skies suggesting a game riddled with interruptions over the coming days, Khawaja and McSweeney adopted a cautious approach. Khawaja, scoring 19 off 47 balls, even managed a few boundaries against Mohammed Siraj's shorter deliveries, while McSweeney held his ground.

India's bowling, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, lacked potency in the unfavorable conditions. Bumrah's spell lacked swing due to high humidity, and Siraj's shorter lengths were effectively countered by the Australian openers. As the rain returned, Akash Deep's brief spell showed some promise, but ultimately, the weather dictated terms on the day's play.

