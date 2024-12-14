Gulbadin Naib Fined for Umpire Dissent in T20I Against Zimbabwe

Afghanistan's all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has been penalized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching conduct rules during the second T20 International against Zimbabwe in Harare.

The ICC confirmed Naib's fine, which amounted to 15% of his match fee, citing dissent at an umpire's decision. The incident transpired during Zimbabwe's innings, with Naib displaying frustration after an LBW appeal was dismissed.

Despite the penalty, Afghanistan prevailed in the game, securing a 50-run victory over Zimbabwe. Darwish Rasooli's impressive half-century guided Afghanistan to 153/6, while the Afghan bowlers, led by Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq, restricted Zimbabwe to 103. With the series tied 1-1, the teams are set for a decisive clash on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)