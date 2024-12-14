Left Menu

West Indies Eye Victory as Competitive Edge Closes in Women's T20 Cricket

West Indies captain, Hayley Matthews, highlights the increasing competitiveness in women's T20 cricket, noting lower-ranked teams are climbing up the ranks. Matthews expresses confidence in her team as they prepare to face India, stressing the importance of transitioning to a stronger squad despite past challenges.

14-12-2024
West Indies captain Hayley Matthews is optimistic about the rising competitiveness in women's T20 cricket, as lower-ranked teams begin to close the gap. Her team is preparing intensely for the T20I series against India, scheduled to start on Sunday. Matthews acknowledges the climb of other teams and emphasizes the importance of West Indies showcasing their potential.

India, ranked third, faced a disappointing exit during the recent T20 World Cup, falling in the group stage. Meanwhile, the sixth-ranked West Indies reached the semifinals but were defeated by New Zealand. Matthews believes that the unpredictability of the World Cup highlighted the narrow differences between teams, making the tournament more thrilling.

The West Indies team, winners of the 2016 T20 World Cup, are rebuilding and have recently found stability as a unit. Matthews, aware of their eight-game losing streak against India, assures that her team has been focused and driven towards improvement, with promising performances in recent matches. The upcoming Women's Premier League mini auction is also on their radar, with hopes of West Indies players being selected to further uplift the team.

