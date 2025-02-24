Thrilling Tie: Women's Premier League Clash Ends in Draw

In a nail-biting Women's Premier League encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced off against UP Warriorz, resulting in a dramatic tie with both teams scoring an identical 180 runs in 20 overs.

For Bengaluru, Ellyse Perry was the standout performer with a spectacular knock of 90 not out, anchoring her team's innings while battling UP Warriorz' bowling attack.

Sneh Rana proved pivotal in Bengaluru's bowling line-up, claiming three crucial wickets. Key moments for the Warriorz included Sophie Ecclestone's innings of 33 and Tahlia McGrath's impactful bowling, making it a match to remember.

