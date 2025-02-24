Thrilling Tie: Women's Premier League Clash Ends in Draw
In a Women's Premier League match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz both scored 180 runs in their innings, ending the game in an exciting tie. Highlights included Ellyse Perry's 90 not out for Bengaluru and Sneh Rana's crucial 3 wickets for Bengaluru in her bowling spell.
In a nail-biting Women's Premier League encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced off against UP Warriorz, resulting in a dramatic tie with both teams scoring an identical 180 runs in 20 overs.
For Bengaluru, Ellyse Perry was the standout performer with a spectacular knock of 90 not out, anchoring her team's innings while battling UP Warriorz' bowling attack.
Sneh Rana proved pivotal in Bengaluru's bowling line-up, claiming three crucial wickets. Key moments for the Warriorz included Sophie Ecclestone's innings of 33 and Tahlia McGrath's impactful bowling, making it a match to remember.
