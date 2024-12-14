Left Menu

Hayley Matthews: West Indies Women's Cricket Gaining Global Momentum

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews highlights the increasing competitiveness in women's T20 cricket, acknowledging the rise of lower-ranked teams. As they prepare to face India, Matthews is determined to end their eight-game losing streak and anticipates positive results at the Women's Premier League auction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:24 IST
West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has observed a growing competitiveness in women's T20 cricket, as lower-ranked teams improve and challenge traditional powerhouses. Matthews is keen to demonstrate West Indies' progress when they take on India in the upcoming T20I series, beginning on Sunday.

Despite India's underwhelming World Cup performance, the Caribbean team reached the semifinals, underscoring a shift in the sport's landscape. Matthews emphasizes that no team can be taken for granted, pointing to the unexpected semifinalists in recent tournaments as evidence.

The West Indies squad is emerging from a transitional phase, gaining confidence with positive results and nine victories in 13 T20Is this year. Matthews and her team remain focused on defeating India, while also looking forward to potential selections in the Women's Premier League auction.

