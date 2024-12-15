Bumrah's Bowling Blitz: India Tightens Grip on Australia

Jasprit Bumrah, India's pace sensation, continued to unsettle the Australian batters in the third Test, pushing the visitors to a precarious 104 for three by lunch on day two, Sunday.

Initiating play earlier due to rain delays, Bumrah swiftly struck, dismissing Usman Khawaja in the morning's fourth over with a brilliantly straightened delivery. Soon after, Nathan McSweeney succumbed to Bumrah's relentless line, succumbing to a sharp edge caught by Virat Kohli.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne attempted to stabilize the innings. However, Nitish Reddy's crafty swinging delivery dismissed Labuschagne, only to spark an injury scare when Mohammed Siraj limped off. Travis Head's attacking play provided a ray of hope for Australia, highlighted by a stunning cover drive against Bumrah.

(With inputs from agencies.)