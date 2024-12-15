Ligue 1 Drama: Marseille and Monaco Miss Crucial Points

In a tense weekend for Ligue 1, both Marseille and Monaco faltered in their bids to catch leaders Paris Saint-Germain. Lille managed a late equalizer against Marseille, who is second on goal difference. Meanwhile, a goalless draw at Reims left Monaco frustrated and trailing behind.

Marseille had taken the lead early through a cohesive team move that resulted in a goal by Quentin Merlin. However, their efforts were neutralized when Bafodé Diakité scored for Lille in the 87th minute. The situation worsened for Marseille as Pol Lirola was sent off in added time for a dangerous tackle.

Monaco, coming off a heavy Champions League defeat, could not capitalize in their match at Reims. Despite close chances, like Minamino's miss, Monaco has been hampered by injuries and a grueling schedule. The Mediterranean rivals remain four points adrift of PSG, who play Lyon next.

