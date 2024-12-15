Global Teams Ready for Kho Kho World Cup in India

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup is set to make its debut in India, drawing participation from 24 countries, including powerhouses such as the United States, England, and Germany. This week-long sports festivity runs from January 13 to 19 and will unfold at Delhi's prestigious Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Structured in a league-cum-knockout format, the tournament promises to showcase competitive spirit and sportsmanship. Sudhanshu Mittal, president of the Kho Kho Federation of India and chairman of the organizing committee, confirmed that both men's and women's teams will compete. Indonesia will send a women-only squad, while other nations will field full teams.

Over 615 players, accompanied by 125 support staff, will converge for this unique sporting spectacle. Each squad will consist of 15 players, supported by a coach and manager, alongside international technical officials, marking a significant milestone for the sport of Kho Kho.

