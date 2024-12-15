Wolves' Managerial Shakeup: O'Neil's Departure Amid Turmoil

Gary O'Neil, manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, has been dismissed after a winless streak dropped the Premier League club into the relegation zone. According to British media, Wolves stand 19th on the league table with only nine points, following a 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich Town on Saturday that extended their losing streak to four consecutive league games. This season, O'Neil's squad has managed just two wins from 16 matches, while conceding a league-high 40 goals.

Off-field tensions also plague the club, with Mario Lemina being relieved of his captaincy following an altercation with West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen. The decision to sack O'Neil comes days after Wolves' chairman Jeff Shi publicly supported the manager despite the growing criticism from fans.

Wolves did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding O'Neil's dismissal. The English manager, who was under contract until 2026, took on his role at Wolves last season, succeeding Julen Lopetegui, who left for West Ham after disagreements with the board. O'Neil's tenure at the Midlands club concludes with a record of 20 wins, 11 draws, and 32 losses in 63 matches, after guiding the team to a 14th place finish last season—their worst since being promoted in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)