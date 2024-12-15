Left Menu

Inspiring Journey: Divyang Sangati Yatra Flagged Off by Deepa Malik

Deepa Malik launched the 'Divyang Sangati Yatra' from Delhi, a testament to resilience as five disabled participants travel 6,000 km on specially designed scooters. Led by Sudhir Dheer, this 21-day journey highlights both the challenges and the empowerment of the Divyang community, aiming to inspire skill development and inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:53 IST
Inspiring Journey: Divyang Sangati Yatra Flagged Off by Deepa Malik
Deepa Malik with Sangati Foundation members (Photo: Sangati Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable event at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, Delhi, Para-Olympic medallist and Padma Shri awardee Deepa Malik inaugurated the 'Divyang Sangati Yatra.' This bold initiative features five individuals with disabilities embarking on a 6,000-kilometer expedition across India, journeying on scooters specially modified for wheelchair users. The trek, orchestrated by the Delhi-based Sangati Foundation, is to be led by its founder, Sudhir Dheer, who himself is also a person with a disability.

Sangati Foundation, under the joint leadership of Sudhir Dheer and Alka Salet Asthana, has dedicated years to advocating for the Divyang community's welfare. While this isn't their first organized journey, it stands as their most ambitious project to date. As they navigate through various terrains and weather conditions over 21 days and with limited funds, the team is determined to underscore the strength, skills, and capabilities rooted in the community.

Supporting them in spirit, Deepa Malik remarked that the journey represents more than a travelogue but a statement of willpower and skill. The expedition, which starts in Delhi and covers major cities and towns on its route, features participants like Aamir Siddiqui, Pawan Kashyap, Suraj PA and his spouse Saumya, and Tejpal Yadav. Their mission is to showcase the potential within the Divyang community and emphasize skill development, job opportunities, and essential life skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024