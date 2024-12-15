Inspiring Journey: Divyang Sangati Yatra Flagged Off by Deepa Malik

In a remarkable event at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, Delhi, Para-Olympic medallist and Padma Shri awardee Deepa Malik inaugurated the 'Divyang Sangati Yatra.' This bold initiative features five individuals with disabilities embarking on a 6,000-kilometer expedition across India, journeying on scooters specially modified for wheelchair users. The trek, orchestrated by the Delhi-based Sangati Foundation, is to be led by its founder, Sudhir Dheer, who himself is also a person with a disability.

Sangati Foundation, under the joint leadership of Sudhir Dheer and Alka Salet Asthana, has dedicated years to advocating for the Divyang community's welfare. While this isn't their first organized journey, it stands as their most ambitious project to date. As they navigate through various terrains and weather conditions over 21 days and with limited funds, the team is determined to underscore the strength, skills, and capabilities rooted in the community.

Supporting them in spirit, Deepa Malik remarked that the journey represents more than a travelogue but a statement of willpower and skill. The expedition, which starts in Delhi and covers major cities and towns on its route, features participants like Aamir Siddiqui, Pawan Kashyap, Suraj PA and his spouse Saumya, and Tejpal Yadav. Their mission is to showcase the potential within the Divyang community and emphasize skill development, job opportunities, and essential life skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)