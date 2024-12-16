Manchester United fans were taken aback by the unexpected omissions of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from the squad against Manchester City. Head coach Ruben Amorim, who recently took over, remained tight-lipped about the decision, emphasizing the importance of training, game performance, and maintaining high standards amidst changes at the club.

The strategic move proved successful as United clinched a 2-1 victory in the Manchester derby, thanks to late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo. It marked a significant triumph for Amorim in his first Manchester derby, setting high expectations for the team going forward.

Rashford, who played in a recent Europa League match, and Garnacho, remembered for scoring in the FA Cup final, both came on as substitutes in the game against Viktoria Plzen. Amorim underlined the potential improvement if both players continue to train hard, highlighting the importance of their contributions to the team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)