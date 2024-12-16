Left Menu

Zakir Hussain: The Rhythmic Journey of a Tabla Maestro

Zakir Hussain, a revered tabla virtuoso known for his exceptional skill and international collaborations, has passed away at 73 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Beginning his career as a child prodigy, he transformed the global perception of tabla through numerous collaborations and won multiple prestigious awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 09:34 IST
Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain, celebrated globally for revolutionizing the art of tabla playing with his 'dancing fingers,' has passed away at the age of 73. He died in a San Francisco hospital following complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, according to family statements.

The eldest son of legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha, Hussain was a musical prodigy who began performing professionally at just 12 years old. By 18, his talent had taken him across the globe, where his mesmerizing performances and innovative collaborations with international artists brought a renaissance to the tabla tradition.

Throughout his career, Hussain worked with music legends like George Harrison, Yo-Yo Ma, and Herbie Hancock. He secured seven Grammy nominations and won four, including three this year, as noted on the Grammy website. Additionally, he was honored with India's prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, recognizing his immense contributions to the arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

