Left Menu

National Athletics Triumph for Visually Impaired Stars

The 23rd National Athletics Championship for the Blind celebrated over 400 visually impaired athletes in Nadiad, India. Organized by the Indian Blind Sports Association, the event featured diverse disciplines, promoting inclusivity. Key figures praised the athletes' determination, emphasizing the championship's historic participation format and its impact on Indian sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:43 IST
National Athletics Triumph for Visually Impaired Stars
A visual from the championship. (Photo- USHA International/IBSA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 23rd edition of the National Athletics Championship for the Blind, recognized as India's largest sporting event for visually impaired athletes, concluded with significant success this Monday at Nadiad's Sports Complex.

The championship, organized biennially by the Indian Blind Sports Association (IBSA), saw more than 400 participants from various Indian states and union territories, including prominent regions like Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Karnataka.

The event underscored exceptional skill in multiple disciplines such as chess, field events, and relays. Highlighting a historic shift, this year's format included entire state delegations, reflecting a commitment to growing inclusivity in sports across the nation.

David Absalom, Honorary General Secretary of IBSA, commended the athletes' determination and top-notch performance, expressing optimism for their future successes. Komal Mehra from USHA International, the event's title sponsor, lauded the championship as a milestone in empowering differently-abled athletes and fostering inclusive sportsmanship in India.

The event strictly adhered to international standards, offering athletes a competitive platform and further enhancing the vibrancy of the championship atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024