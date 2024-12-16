National Athletics Triumph for Visually Impaired Stars

The 23rd edition of the National Athletics Championship for the Blind, recognized as India's largest sporting event for visually impaired athletes, concluded with significant success this Monday at Nadiad's Sports Complex.

The championship, organized biennially by the Indian Blind Sports Association (IBSA), saw more than 400 participants from various Indian states and union territories, including prominent regions like Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Karnataka.

The event underscored exceptional skill in multiple disciplines such as chess, field events, and relays. Highlighting a historic shift, this year's format included entire state delegations, reflecting a commitment to growing inclusivity in sports across the nation.

David Absalom, Honorary General Secretary of IBSA, commended the athletes' determination and top-notch performance, expressing optimism for their future successes. Komal Mehra from USHA International, the event's title sponsor, lauded the championship as a milestone in empowering differently-abled athletes and fostering inclusive sportsmanship in India.

The event strictly adhered to international standards, offering athletes a competitive platform and further enhancing the vibrancy of the championship atmosphere.

