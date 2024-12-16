Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Guido Burgstaller's Devastating Injury

Guido Burgstaller, a prominent Austrian striker for Rapid Vienna, suffered severe head injuries after an assault in Vienna. He is receiving treatment in the hospital, and his career is on hold for several months. Rapid Vienna is preparing for their next game following his unfortunate incident.

In a shocking development, Rapid Vienna's striker, Guido Burgstaller, has been hospitalized following a brutal attack in Vienna over the weekend. The Austrian footballer is dealing with serious head injuries, including a skull fracture, leaving him unable to play for several months.

Burgstaller, aged 35, who once played for Cardiff City and Schalke 04, was assaulted by an unknown individual in the city center, which led to his hospitalization. Rapid Vienna has confirmed that the striker will remain under medical care for an extended period due to the serious nature of his injuries.

The attack comes as Rapid Vienna prepares for their important home game against FC Copenhagen. Despite the incident, the team is focusing on securing their position in the Conference League, where they are currently ninth but have opportunities to advance further in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

