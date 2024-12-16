Mitchell Marsh Hopes for Fair Weather as Australia Seeks Decisive Win Over India

Following a stellar performance with the ball at Brisbane in the third Test, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh expressed hopes for favorable weather conditions that would allow his team to capture all 20 Indian wickets and clinch a victory. The day proved challenging for India, who surrendered 445 runs in the first innings and then suffered four early wickets as they tried to recover from a hefty deficit on Monday.

During the post-day press briefing, Marsh shared, according to cricket.com.au, "We have got six wickets to take first. But we know that we've got to take 20 wickets to try and win this Test match, and all the conversations and all the planning will be, 'How do we do that?'" He further expressed optimism about the weather, stating, "Hopefully, the weather holds off, and tomorrow it's just about coming in, having a crack, and seeing where we get to. We are always asking for the (weather) radar and what's happening, and with two days to go, I think there's still plenty of time for a result."

Marsh also commented on the significance of dismissing India's star batsman Virat Kohli for the fourth time in the series, again with an outside-off-stump ball. He noted, "We know when he walks out, he is a big wicket for them. He is one of the greatest players ever. So, it's about being diligent and executing our plans well. It's nice to get one of the game's greats out." India had won the toss and elected to field. After a wicketless start comprising approximately 13 overs on Day 1, India came back on Day 2 by dismissing Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, and Marnus Labuschagne, reducing Australia to 75/3.

Nonetheless, a powerful 241-run partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head flipped the momentum in Australia's favor. Jasprit Bumrah eventually fractured this partnership, setting off a cascade of wickets. Despite this, Australia wrapped up the day strongly at 405/7, with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc still unbeaten. On Day 3, Carey and Starc extended Australia's total to 445 in 117.1 overs. Bumrah stood out as India's key bowler, securing 6/76. Meanwhile, India's first innings woes included losing early wickets from pivotal players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant, though KL Rahul remained not out on 33 at the day's end.

