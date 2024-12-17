Ravindra Jadeja's Tenacious Fifty Anchors India's Innings
Ravindra Jadeja's resilient half-century helped India reach 180 for six on the fourth day of the third Test, despite rain interruptions. He remains unbeaten with Nitish Kumar Reddy. Earlier, KL Rahul scored a steadfast 84 before being dismissed, as India trails by 265 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja showcased remarkable resolve, scoring a tenacious unbeaten fifty, leading India to 180 for six during the rain-affected post-lunch session on the fourth day of the third Test match.
Jadeja, along with Nitish Kumar Reddy, held the crease as the weather intervened. The team is still trailing by 265 runs.
In a notable performance earlier, KL Rahul contributed a gritty 84 off 139 balls before falling to Nathan Lyon's bowling, setting a foundation for India's innings.
