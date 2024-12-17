Left Menu

Simran Shaikh: The Rising Star of Women's Premier League 2025

Uncapped player Simran Shaikh becomes the top draw at the WPL 2025 auction with a Rs 1.9 crore bid from Gujarat Giants. Aiming to represent India, Shaikh credits her family for their support and eyes Virat Kohli for inspiration as she gears up to make her mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:10 IST
Simran Shaik (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling turn of events, uncapped batter Simran Shaikh emerges as the most expensive acquisition at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, with the Gujarat Giants securing her for Rs 1.9 crore. The young cricketing talent is driven by dreams of representing India and meeting cricket icon Virat Kohli.

Simran, whose base price was set at Rs 5 lakh, attracted competitive bids from Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants before sealing the deal with the latter. Having participated in the inaugural season last year, the promising batter is now focused on living up to the expectations set by her lucrative contract.

Expressing gratitude towards her supporters, including her parents, Simran acknowledged the challenges of pursuing cricket in her community. Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger praised Simran's power and striking ability, underscoring her potential to foster competition among Indian batters. The Giants' full squad for WPL 2025 includes renowned players like Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

