Congress Spokesperson's Remarks Spark Controversy Over Indian Cricket Captain

In a heated exchange of comments, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday voiced his disapproval of Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's remarks about Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma. Sirsa labeled the comments as 'shameful' and indicative of the opposition party's 'cheap mindset.' He urged the Congress to reconsider its stance.

Adding to the criticism, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress of opposing patriotic figures who excel in representing the nation. Bhandari's remarks suggested that the Congress party's narrative questions their allegiance, especially concerning national icons such as Sharma, who recently led India to a victory over New Zealand.

In response, Mohamed clarified her intentions, stating that her comments were about general fitness expectations for sports personalities and not body-shaming. She defended her deleted post as an exercise of free speech in a democratic setup, citing concerns over Sharma's fitness since his recent match performance.

Amid the backlash, Congress distanced itself from Mohamed's remarks, with Congress leader Pawan Khera publicly stating that her views did not reflect the party's official position. He announced that Mohamed had been asked to remove her posts and to be more circumspect in her public statements.

Khera reaffirmed the Congress party's respect for sports icons, emphasizing the need to uphold their contributions without undermining their legacy. The incident has sparked a broader debate regarding the role of political commentary on sports figures.

