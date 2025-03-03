Left Menu

Congress Spokesperson's Remarks Spark Controversy Over Indian Cricket Captain

BJP leaders condemned Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's comments about Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, calling them 'shameful.' While Mohamed clarified her statements were not body-shaming, Congress distanced itself, advising caution. The remarks have stirred debate about political messaging and patriotism related to sports personalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:29 IST
Congress Spokesperson's Remarks Spark Controversy Over Indian Cricket Captain
BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange of comments, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday voiced his disapproval of Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's remarks about Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma. Sirsa labeled the comments as 'shameful' and indicative of the opposition party's 'cheap mindset.' He urged the Congress to reconsider its stance.

Adding to the criticism, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress of opposing patriotic figures who excel in representing the nation. Bhandari's remarks suggested that the Congress party's narrative questions their allegiance, especially concerning national icons such as Sharma, who recently led India to a victory over New Zealand.

In response, Mohamed clarified her intentions, stating that her comments were about general fitness expectations for sports personalities and not body-shaming. She defended her deleted post as an exercise of free speech in a democratic setup, citing concerns over Sharma's fitness since his recent match performance.

Amid the backlash, Congress distanced itself from Mohamed's remarks, with Congress leader Pawan Khera publicly stating that her views did not reflect the party's official position. He announced that Mohamed had been asked to remove her posts and to be more circumspect in her public statements.

Khera reaffirmed the Congress party's respect for sports icons, emphasizing the need to uphold their contributions without undermining their legacy. The incident has sparked a broader debate regarding the role of political commentary on sports figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025