Padmakar Shivalkar: The Unsung Giant of Indian Cricket

Padmakar Shivalkar, renowned for his impeccable bowling in first-class cricket, amassed an impressive 589 wickets. Despite his talent, the Indian Test cap eluded him due to the presence of contemporaries like Bishan Singh Bedi. His legacy endures as a testament to passion and perseverance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:22 IST
In the annals of Indian cricket history, Padmakar Shivalkar stands out as a legend whose prowess never translated into a coveted India Test cap. With over 34,000 perfected legal deliveries, Shivalkar's career was marked by an unwavering dedication to cricket.

Despite extraordinary achievements in first-class cricket, Shivalkar remained in the shadows of contemporaries like Bishan Singh Bedi. His story speaks of talent curtailed by circumstance, yet immortalized through his remarkable performances, particularly in the 1972-73 final against Tamil Nadu.

While Shivalkar's career often felt like a tale of missed opportunities, it underscores the relentless spirit of a cricketer who found contentment in his craft, earning eternal respect in the cricketing world.

