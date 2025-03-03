Padmakar Shivalkar: The Unsung Giant of Indian Cricket

In the annals of Indian cricket history, Padmakar Shivalkar stands out as a legend whose prowess never translated into a coveted India Test cap. With over 34,000 perfected legal deliveries, Shivalkar's career was marked by an unwavering dedication to cricket.

Despite extraordinary achievements in first-class cricket, Shivalkar remained in the shadows of contemporaries like Bishan Singh Bedi. His story speaks of talent curtailed by circumstance, yet immortalized through his remarkable performances, particularly in the 1972-73 final against Tamil Nadu.

While Shivalkar's career often felt like a tale of missed opportunities, it underscores the relentless spirit of a cricketer who found contentment in his craft, earning eternal respect in the cricketing world.

