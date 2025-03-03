Indian Cricket Ace Nominated for Comeback Award Following Near-Fatal Accident
Indian cricket's star batter-keeper, Rishabh Pant, is nominated for the Laureus World Sports Award 2025 in the comeback category after recovering from a severe car accident. The awards ceremony is scheduled for April 21 in Madrid. Pant returned triumphantly to competitive cricket, aiding India's Test victory against Bangladesh.
In a testament to resilience and sportsmanship, Indian cricket's dynamic batter-keeper, Rishabh Pant, has been nominated for the 2025 Laureus World Sports Award in the comeback of the year category. The accolade comes after a remarkable journey of recovery following a terrifying car crash in December 2022.
The awards ceremony is slated for April 21 in Madrid, where Pant's comeback will be celebrated among other sporting achievements. The accident, which occurred while driving from Delhi to his hometown, left Pant with severe injuries requiring complex surgeries and extensive rehabilitation.
Defying odds, the 27-year-old made a stunning return to his Indian Premier League team, Delhi Capitals, and later Test cricket, where he scored a century against Bangladesh. His comeback reinforces his status as a key player in Indian cricket.
