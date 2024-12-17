Left Menu

Shock and Suspense: Mudryk Faces Anti-Doping Scrutiny

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk expressed disbelief after an anti-doping test revealed an adverse finding. The 23-year-old Ukrainian international pledges innocence and collaborates with authorities to resolve the issue. Suspended provisionally, Mudryk and Chelsea endorse the Football Association's testing efforts, seeking clarity on the unexpected result.

Updated: 17-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:34 IST
Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk expressed his shock on Tuesday after being contacted by the Football Association regarding a positive result from a routine anti-doping test.

The 23-year-old Ukraine international, backed by his London club, stated that a urine sample had yielded an adverse finding, emphasizing his commitment to the FA's testing program.

Mudryk, who has been benched for recent matches due to illness according to manager Enzo Maresca, is provisionally suspended but maintains his innocence, asserting that he has never knowingly consumed banned substances.

