Shock and Suspense: Mudryk Faces Anti-Doping Scrutiny

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk expressed his shock on Tuesday after being contacted by the Football Association regarding a positive result from a routine anti-doping test.

The 23-year-old Ukraine international, backed by his London club, stated that a urine sample had yielded an adverse finding, emphasizing his commitment to the FA's testing program.

Mudryk, who has been benched for recent matches due to illness according to manager Enzo Maresca, is provisionally suspended but maintains his innocence, asserting that he has never knowingly consumed banned substances.

