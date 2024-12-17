Becky Sauerbrunn: Curtain Falls on a Legendary Soccer Career

Two-time World Cup champion and former U.S. national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn has officially announced her retirement from professional soccer after a remarkable 16-year career. The announcement from the 39-year-old defender came on Tuesday, marking the end of an illustrious chapter in American soccer.

Sauerbrunn, a four-time NWSL Defender of the Year, led her team to victory by clinching the championship trophy in the top-tier American league on three occasions and secured Olympic gold in 2012 with the U.S. team. Her career was not without challenges, as she missed the 2023 World Cup due to injury.

Expressing her gratitude, Sauerbrunn reflected on her journey, highlighting how she embraced each game with heart and passion while emphasizing her continued devotion to soccer. Her legacy joins a notable list of recent retirements among decorated U.S. players, underscoring a transformative era for women's soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)