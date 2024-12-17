Left Menu

Becky Sauerbrunn: Curtain Falls on a Legendary Soccer Career

Becky Sauerbrunn, a two-time World Cup winner and former U.S. national team captain, has retired after a 16-year career in professional soccer. Known for her steady presence, she helped secure World Cup victories in 2015 and 2019, winning 219 international caps before retiring at age 39.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:23 IST
Becky Sauerbrunn: Curtain Falls on a Legendary Soccer Career
Becky Sauerbrunn

Two-time World Cup champion and former U.S. national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn has officially announced her retirement from professional soccer after a remarkable 16-year career. The announcement from the 39-year-old defender came on Tuesday, marking the end of an illustrious chapter in American soccer.

Sauerbrunn, a four-time NWSL Defender of the Year, led her team to victory by clinching the championship trophy in the top-tier American league on three occasions and secured Olympic gold in 2012 with the U.S. team. Her career was not without challenges, as she missed the 2023 World Cup due to injury.

Expressing her gratitude, Sauerbrunn reflected on her journey, highlighting how she embraced each game with heart and passion while emphasizing her continued devotion to soccer. Her legacy joins a notable list of recent retirements among decorated U.S. players, underscoring a transformative era for women's soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024