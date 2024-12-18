Left Menu

Keely Hodgkinson's Golden Year: From Paris Podium to BBC Personality

Keely Hodgkinson has been named BBC Sports Personality of the Year, beating darts prodigy Luke Littler. The Olympic champion claimed gold in the 800 meters in Paris and retained her European title in Rome. England cricketer Joe Root placed third, with the winner decided by public vote.

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson has been honored with the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, surpassing teenage darts sensation Luke Littler. At just 22, Hodgkinson secured gold in the 800 meters at the Olympic Games in Paris, adding to her silver from the previous games.

Beyond the Olympics, Hodgkinson demonstrated her prowess by retaining her title at the European Athletics Championships in Rome this June. She emerges as the fourth consecutive female athlete to earn this prestigious accolade, following the likes of Emma Raducanu, Beth Mead, and last year's winner, Mary Earps of England.

Hodgkinson expressed her gratitude, saying she was overjoyed for both herself and her coach, attributing her success to his guidance. England cricketer Joe Root ranked third, with the public vote guiding the final result, from a shortlist curated by sports experts.

