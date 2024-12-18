Becky Sauerbrunn: A Legendary Soccer Career Retires

Becky Sauerbrunn, a revered figure in women's soccer and former U.S. team captain, has announced her retirement. The 39-year-old has concluded a remarkable 16-year international career featuring three Olympic Games and as many Women's World Cups.

Sauerbrunn made history by supporting her teams to multiple league championships while establishing herself as a four-time Defender of the Year in the National Women's Soccer League. She stood out as a consistent starter for the U.S. national team, accumulating 219 caps, placing her 10th in the team's history.

Her legacy includes helping the United States claim World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 and earning a bronze medal at the 2021 Olympics. Her impact on and off the field is widely recognized and celebrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)