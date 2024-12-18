Left Menu

Becky Sauerbrunn: A Legendary Soccer Career Retires

Becky Sauerbrunn, former U.S. women's soccer captain, announced her retirement after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old was pivotal in three Olympic Games and Women's World Cups, earning 219 caps. She played in the National Women's Soccer League since its inception and won several championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 18-12-2024 06:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 06:53 IST
Becky Sauerbrunn: A Legendary Soccer Career Retires
Becky Sauerbrunn
  • Country:
  • United States

Becky Sauerbrunn, a revered figure in women's soccer and former U.S. team captain, has announced her retirement. The 39-year-old has concluded a remarkable 16-year international career featuring three Olympic Games and as many Women's World Cups.

Sauerbrunn made history by supporting her teams to multiple league championships while establishing herself as a four-time Defender of the Year in the National Women's Soccer League. She stood out as a consistent starter for the U.S. national team, accumulating 219 caps, placing her 10th in the team's history.

Her legacy includes helping the United States claim World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 and earning a bronze medal at the 2021 Olympics. Her impact on and off the field is widely recognized and celebrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024