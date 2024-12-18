Weather Delays Challenge Australia-India Test Showdown at Gabba

In a dramatic turn of events, adverse weather conditions again tested Australian patience on day five of the third test against India at Gabba on Wednesday. Despite bowling India out for 260, Australia's hopes of capitalizing on their 185-run lead were thwarted by the heavens.

Part-time spinner Travis Head concluded India's first innings by stumping Akash Deep for 31, leaving Jasprit Bumrah unbeaten on 10. Together, they had earlier ensured India avoided the follow-on, with a gritty last-wicket stand.

The Australian batting line-up was set to begin the chase immediately after the innings break, but the onset of lightning followed by rain interrupted their plans, forcing an early lunch. As rain persisted, Australia's path to victory grew more challenging, especially with star bowler Josh Hazlewood injured and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's fitness under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)