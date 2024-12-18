Left Menu

India Eyes 2029 World Championships Amidst Stiff Competition

India is set to bid for hosting the 2029 World Athletics Championships. The Athletics Federation of India aims to leverage this event as part of its plan to host the 2036 Olympics. However, the bid faces tough competition from countries like Kenya and Britain.

Updated: 18-12-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 10:58 IST

  • India

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is poised to submit a bid to host the 2029 World Championships, aligning with its ambitions to host the 2036 Olympics. However, AFI's bid faces fierce competition, with countries like Kenya and Britain showing significant interest in organizing the prestigious event.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe expressed enthusiasm over India's potential bid, yet acknowledged the mounting interest from various countries for the 2029 Championships. India's announcement will coincide with the formal initiation of the bidding process, expected in early 2025, as competition heats up globally.

Discussions with key figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya have reinforced India's commitment to expanding its athletic infrastructure. The country recently hosted its first World Athletics Continental Tour event in Bhubaneswar as part of its broader strategy to bolster its international athletics profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

