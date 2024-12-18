Left Menu

Cricket Legend Ravichandran Ashwin Retires from International Arena

Indian cricket sensation Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket following the third test against Australia in Brisbane. Celebrated as a legendary spinner and all-rounder, Ashwin finishes his career as India's second-highest wicket-taker. Tributes pour in from notable cricket personalities.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Renowned Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has officially retired from international cricket after concluding the third test against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday. The match finished in a draw, marking the end of an illustrious career for the cricket stalwart.

Cricket icons across the world have reacted to Ashwin's announcement with heartfelt tributes. Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach, hailed the spinner as a legend of modern cricket, while former India captain Virat Kohli reminisced about their 14-year journey together. Kohli praised Ashwin for his skills and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket.

Other famed cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan congratulated Ashwin for his admirable ambition and monumental achievement as India's second-highest wicket-taker. The cricket community, including former England test captain Michael Vaughan, celebrated Ashwin's outstanding career and valuable contributions to the sport.

