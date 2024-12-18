R Ashwin's Surprising Cricket Retirement Echoes Dhoni and Kumble's Exits

R Ashwin's decision to retire from international cricket has stirred echoes from the past, reminiscent of the shock exits by MS Dhoni and Anil Kumble. The veteran off-spinner caught the cricket community off-guard, announcing his decision in the midst of a challenging series against Australia, akin to Dhoni's and Kumble's departures.

Dhoni bid farewell to red-ball cricket in 2014, and Kumble departed due to a finger injury in 2008. Both former captains left a massive void in their wake, similar to Ashwin's exit. This surprises many, especially considering the spin maestro's crucial role in the Indian lineup as they contend with a tied Border Gavaskar Trophy.

With Ashwin's 537 scalps and vast experience, his absence significantly impacts the Indian cricket team, as evidenced by responses from cricketing legends like Sunil Gavaskar. The pressure is now on Ravindra Jadeja and the younger spinners to fill the void left by Ashwin, echoing the challenges India faced when Kumble and Dhoni departed.

(With inputs from agencies.)