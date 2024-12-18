Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Emotional Farewell to International Cricket

In an emotional announcement, Ravichandran Ashwin declared his retirement from international cricket, a decision that surprised many in the cricketing community. Joining him was India captain Rohit Sharma, who helped break the news after the team's recent Test match.

Harbhajan Singh, a former Indian cricketer, lauded Ashwin's remarkable career and his contributions to spin bowling. Harbhajan expressed that Ashwin, with his exceptional skills, has inspired future generations of cricketers. "Congratulations, Ashwin, for a brilliant career—an outstanding career, I'd rather say," remarked Harbhajan during his conversation with Star Sports.

Ashwin, who debuted in Test cricket in 2011, amassed impressive statistics over his career. The 38-year-old achieved 537 Test wickets and set numerous records, including the fastest Indian to reach 350 Test wickets. His prowess in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy remains unmatched, further cementing his status as one of India's spin greats.

(With inputs from agencies.)