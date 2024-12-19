English League Cup Clash: Heavyweights Lock Horns in Semifinals
Arsenal, Newcastle, and Liverpool have advanced to the English League Cup semifinals, setting up a high-stakes lineup. Gabriel Jesus scored a hat trick for Arsenal, while Liverpool continued its unbeaten streak. Newcastle also emerged victorious, ensuring a competitive semifinal round featuring some of England's biggest football clubs.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The English League Cup has reached its semifinals with Arsenal, Newcastle, and Liverpool securing their spots after victories on Wednesday night. Arsenal showcased a remarkable performance with Gabriel Jesus scoring a hat trick, crucially advancing the team past Crystal Palace in a close 3-2 encounter, marking their first semis qualification since the 2021-22 season.
Liverpool, meanwhile, kept their title hopes alive, besting Southampton 2-1 thanks to early goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott. Playing under interim coach Simon Rusk, Southampton couldn't hold the fort against the leaders of the Premier League and the Champions League, despite fielding what was perceived as a weakened lineup by manager Arne Slot.
Newcastle rounded off the triumphant trio with a 3-1 win over Brentford, largely powered by Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali's two first-half goals. As the Saudi-backed club gears up for its second semifinal in three seasons, the anticipation builds for a fiercely competitive next round featuring England's football giants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrilling Openers Set the Tone in Tennis Premier League Season 6
Junichi Inamoto: The Trailblazing Pioneer of Japanese Football in the Premier League Retires
Hyderabad Strikers Triumph in Thrilling Tennis Premier League Encounter
Hyderabad Strikers Lead Thrilling Day Two at Tennis Premier League Season 6
Tennis Premier League Season 6: Thrilling Clashes Set for Semi-finals