The English League Cup has reached its semifinals with Arsenal, Newcastle, and Liverpool securing their spots after victories on Wednesday night. Arsenal showcased a remarkable performance with Gabriel Jesus scoring a hat trick, crucially advancing the team past Crystal Palace in a close 3-2 encounter, marking their first semis qualification since the 2021-22 season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, kept their title hopes alive, besting Southampton 2-1 thanks to early goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott. Playing under interim coach Simon Rusk, Southampton couldn't hold the fort against the leaders of the Premier League and the Champions League, despite fielding what was perceived as a weakened lineup by manager Arne Slot.

Newcastle rounded off the triumphant trio with a 3-1 win over Brentford, largely powered by Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali's two first-half goals. As the Saudi-backed club gears up for its second semifinal in three seasons, the anticipation builds for a fiercely competitive next round featuring England's football giants.

