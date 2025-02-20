Left Menu

Vidarbha Tightens Grip: Mumbai Faces Uphill Battle in Semifinals

Vidarbha ended day four of the semifinals against Mumbai at 83/3, chasing 406 for an unlikely victory. Yash Rathod's century and Akshay Wadkar's half-century set a formidable target. Mumbai's batsmen, including Ajinkya Rahane, struggled against Vidarbha’s spinners, setting the stage for an intense final day.

Updated: 20-02-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Vidarbha's spinners have placed Mumbai in a precarious position, closing day four at 83/3 in their second innings and still requiring 323 runs for a semifinal victory.

The day saw Vidarbha craft a commanding lead through Yash Rathod's remarkable 151 and Akshay Wadkar's steadfast 52, setting Mumbai an imposing target of 406.

Mumbai's response faltered as key players, including Ajinkya Rahane, succumbed to Vidarbha's spin attack, highlighting a tense finale where Vidarbha aims to avenge last season's Ranji Trophy loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

