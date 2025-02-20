Vidarbha Tightens Grip: Mumbai Faces Uphill Battle in Semifinals

Vidarbha's spinners have placed Mumbai in a precarious position, closing day four at 83/3 in their second innings and still requiring 323 runs for a semifinal victory.

The day saw Vidarbha craft a commanding lead through Yash Rathod's remarkable 151 and Akshay Wadkar's steadfast 52, setting Mumbai an imposing target of 406.

Mumbai's response faltered as key players, including Ajinkya Rahane, succumbed to Vidarbha's spin attack, highlighting a tense finale where Vidarbha aims to avenge last season's Ranji Trophy loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)